DNCC launches hand wash program





Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Tuesday launched hand wash program at 25 points of the city, aiming to prevent spread of coronavirus.Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam inaugurated the program in front of Gulshan-2 DNCC market. DNCC panel Mayor Jamal Mostafa was present at the program.





The 25 points are located near-Uttara Rabindra Sarani, Rajlaxmi Market, Muscat Plaza Market, Khilkhet Bus Stand, Bashundrara Residential gate, Mirpur Sony Cinema Hall, DNCC regional office, Mirpur-10 Golchattar near fire Service office, Mirpur-12 Bus Stand, Mirpur-14 Mark Medical, Mirpur-10 Shah Ali Market, Mirpur Shopping Mall, Mirpur-1 Co-operative Market, Gabtoli Cattle market, Sheurapara Market, Farmgate Ananda Cinema Hall, Mohammadpur Town Hall, Mohammadpur Basila Road, Karwan Bazar, Agargaon Pangu Hospital, Gulshan-2 DNCC Market, Gulshan Police Plaza, Kakoli Bus Stand, Mohakhali DNCC regional office and Rampura Bazar.





Inaugurating the program, Mayor Atiqul said the DNCC started the hand wash program to create awareness among predestine, passengers.



