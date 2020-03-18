Peace effort initiated in Afghanistan again

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad (L) and Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (R) shake hands after signing the peace agreement between US, Taliban, in Doha





The United States and the Taliban group which control directly and indirectly several sub-regions in Afghanistan came to a negotiated understanding that there would be an initial seven-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan from 21 February. Later, both Parties signed a more comprehensive agreement on February 29- that would open up the road to peace and end nearly two decades of conflict.





The Afghan government, which was grappling with a dispute over the final results of that country's Presidential election, was not part of the negotiations.





The current move is nevertheless being seen as an opportunity for the Taliban's leadership to show that they can control their fighters on the ground. It is also being seen as an opportunity that might pave the way for talks between Taliban negotiators and the different groups of Afghan politicians in that country.





It may be mentioned here that the US is hoping that this latest dynamics and a possible peace deal would help execute President Donald Trump's desire to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. The first step is expected to reduce the current level of troops from 12-13,000 to 8,600.





It may be recalled that the US has spent billions of US Dollars since 2001 fighting the Taliban insurgency in Afghanistan. This led President Donald Trump to pledge during his 2016 presidential campaign that he would end the US involvement in the war in Afghanistan and would take necessary steps for the withdrawal of US troops from the country.





It may also be added here that contrary to claims by the Afghan government and its supporters among NATO Member States, the security situation within that country is not only becoming more complex but also creating anxiety within organizations associated with human rights. Inter-party disagreements and efforts to gain greater power through armed attacks on civilians as well as Afghan law and order personnel are making things rather uncertain.





It may be mentioned that Qatar has been hosting the talks between the US and Taliban leaders (who had moved there to discuss peace in Afghanistan) since 2011. It has been a difficult process. The Taliban, for this purpose opened an Office in Qatar in 2013 but closed it again later that year amid rows over flags. Other attempts at talks between the two Parties also stalled because of different factors at other times.





The Taliban, it may be pointed out, has been continuing to gain momentum within the Afghan paradigm. Recent reports have indicated that Taliban militants are active across 70% of Afghanistan.







It may also be noted that nearly 3,500 members of the international coalition forces have died in Afghanistan since the 2001 invasion, more than 2,300 of them American. The figures for Afghan civilians, militants and government forces would be more difficult to quantify but a report prepared in February 2019 by the UN indicated that more than 32,000 civilians had died in Afghanistan.







The Watson Institute at Brown University has however stated that 58,000 security personnel and 42,000 opposition combatants have been killed in Afghanistan.





It would be pertinent at this point to note that the Taliban have not been the only source of fanaticism and opposition in Afghanistan. Fundamentalist and radical elements in that country also include the presence of Al-Qaeda and Islamic State elements.





The Taliban, or "students" in the Pashto language, emerged in the chaos that followed the withdrawal of Soviet troops in 1989.





They occupied Kabul in 1996 and were in charge of most of the country within two years, practicing their own austere version of Sharia, or Islamic law. This included- banning TV, music and cinema, enforcing strict dress codes, severely curtailing female education and also introducing brutal punishments. Mullah Omar continued to lead the Taliban after they were ousted from power in Kabul. He died in 2013. The Taliban are now led by Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada.





It appears that Washington's longest ever war might be coming to an end, and President Donald Trump - in a crucial re-election battle year - may be able to make good on his promise to bring a substantial number of US troops back home. Observers have consequently noted that the stakes for the Trump administration and also for the US are high.





However, as noted by Jonathan Marcus, the stakes for Afghanistan are even higher. The very political future of that country is at stake. Many observers are also asking the question as to what form or system of government will exist in that country.





The New York Times has identified an important aspect. They have pointed out that "the next stage of talks (that are expected to be initiated from the second week of March) could easily consume a year or more.







They will have to tackle much thornier questions of how to share power and security responsibilities and how to modify State structures in satisfying both the government's interest in maintaining the current system and the Taliban's interest in something they would regard as more Islamic."





It is as such being felt by geo-strategic analysts that both sides will need to generate traction in intra-Afghan negotiations, without getting distracted by those who might seek to capitalize on the fragility of the status "reduction in violence" pledge or any cease-fire agreements that might follow.





Despite hope and optimism it is also clear that there are other terrorist and fundamentalist stake-holders operating in the rural areas of Afghanistan and they might not agree to cooperate with the evolving dynamics. There might be lesser number of attacks on major cities and highways- but there, in all probability will be continued violence in several other parts of the Afghan landscape.





In this context some analysts have criticized the possible US-Taliban Agreement as nothing more than "a fig leaf for American military withdrawal". Others, including The New York Times have not hesitated to mention that if intra-Afghan negotiations fall apart, "it is hard to imagine the United States will feel bound by whatever it has agreed with the Taliban". It is being suggested that the US will pursue their future steps "in accord with American interests".





It is difficult to conclude any analysis of this developing paradigm without drawing attention to certain other factors. The adjoining region surrounding Afghanistan is still not clear as to where Pakistan stands on this issue and whether there will be wider regional framing for any final settlement. We also do not know as yet the expected pace or sequencing of any US troop withdrawal.





There is also the query as to whether any residual US forces will remain and whether NATO or the European Union will continue to have any responsibility in terms of creating and maintaining governing institutions required for future stability and good governance?





It is true that there will be very little regret in the USA about the longest-lasting campaign of the "forever wars" may at long last have a chance of ending. However, one should not be sanguine about what might follow. This anxiety has been referred to by veteran US defense expert Tony Cordesman. He has raised concerns that the "peace" being sought by President Trump might rather be the "Vietnamisation" of a US withdrawal.







According to him " this peace effort may actually be an attempt to provide the same kind of political cover for a US withdrawal as the peace settlement the US negotiated in Vietnam" more than four decades ago.





Muhammad Zamir, a former ambassador, is an analyst specialized in foreign affairs, right to information and good governance. He is a regular columnist of the Asian Age.

Email: muhammadzamir0@gmail.com

Leave Your Comments