Most welcome to Indian PM Narendra Modi

People in India and Bangladesh have shared values and commonalities, based on which the relations between the two countries have reached a remarkable height. The relations between the two close neighbors are currently passing through a golden era, making it a role model before the world. But, there are problems in every country and region across the world.







A democratic country that has the institutions can resolve the problems properly. India being a democratic country with world class institutions has been facing many problems and also solving those in phases. India is now one of the top countries in the world in terms of democracy, economy, science-technology and defense.







But there are differences, conflicts and sometimes classes, which will be solved as had been done earlier. We know Bangladesh got liberated under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He established secular democratic constitution in 1972 and gave directions in all sectors. Those are being followed even right now under the leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina.







However, after the killing of Bangabandhu in 1975, military and other governments changed the secular democratic values to patronize communal and other undemocratic forces as Pakistan is doing.







There was an exodus of minorities due to persecution. After a long struggle for unifying all sections of the people, Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina first of all came to power in 1996 and tried to solve the problems. Again the Awami League and other democratic forces came to power in 2009 after a big victory in the national election. She has been running the government for the last eleven years.







Trial of war criminals is going on and a number of war criminals have already been punished. Trials of killers of '75 have been completed and are being implemented. Trial for Jail killing in 1975 has been done.







Upholding Supreme Court verdict and by 15th amendment, the four principles of the liberation war have been included in the constitution. The government has taken up significant steps to solve problems of all sections of people especially religious and ethnic minorities and women empowerment. Bangladesh has done a remarkable progress in all sectors and it is elevated from LDC to developing country.







All economic and social indices have been increased several times, compared to the conditions of 11 years ago. That's why Bangladesh is one of the leading developing countries across the world regarding development and progress. Let us describe the speech of Indian foreign secretary during his visit to Bangladesh as well as that of the foreign affairs adviser to the PM of Bangladesh, reflecting the problems, solutions and future prospects in Bangladesh and India.







Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla highly praised Bangladesh's miraculous achievement, saying that the country is leading Asia's development race.





"Your astonishing success in improving socio-economic indices - from infant mortality to women's education; from primary health to literacy - has been given new energy by the world's most impressive economic development rates," he said. He was delivering the keynote speech at a seminar on "Bangladesh and India: A Promising Future" at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the city.







The Indian foreign secretary said, "Quite simply, it is entirely in India's national interest to fully support your own efforts to build a strong, prosperous, progressive, peaceful and harmonious Bangladesh; to build a nation that stays true to the extraordinarily far-sighted vision of Bangabandhu."





"It is in this overall context that Bangladesh today has become our largest development partner in the world; our largest trade partner in the region; and our most extensive and integrated Government-to-Government relationship," he said.





Speaking on the thorny issues of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shringla said the NRC and CAA will have no impact on Bangladesh. "Let me clearly state here what our leadership has repeatedly confirmed at the highest level to the Government of Bangladesh: this is a process that is entirely internal to India.





Therefore there will be no implications for the Government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count," he said. It is mentionable that in Assam 19 lacs people have been excluded from NRC, there are 12 lacs Hindus and 7 lacs Muslims.





They can appeal different tyres of tribunal and finally to the Supreme Court. Highlighting the 'most extensive and integrated' relationship between the two countries, the Indian foreign secretary also spoke on issues like water sharing, protecting secular values, deaths and criminal activities on the border and Modi's upcoming visit.





He said the Indian Prime Minister has been specially invited to participate in the inaugural ceremony of Mujib Borsho later this month. Now Indian Prime Minister Narandra Modi will join the birth centenary celebrations of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17 next through video conferencing. India will also provide 150 ambulances to Bangladesh, he said.





He said "for us in India, there is a special resonance to his name. He is as revered and as remembered in India, as he is here in Bangladesh," he said. Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) and High Commission in Dhaka jointly organized the event. Prime Minister's International Affairs Adviser Dr Gowher Rizvi spoke as the chief guest highlighting the relationship between the two countries. Responding to questions on controversial NRC and CAA issues, Shringla said India's CAA has been misunderstood in many senses.





"This is a proactive legislation that has been undertaken on humanitarian grounds. In other words, the people who were refugees or faced political persecution and fled to India within a cut off time were allowed fast track citizenship," he said. There are hundreds of thousands of people currently in India who are homeless and stateless. They will be allowed to apply for citizenship on a fast track basis.





That means, instead of 10 years, they will get it in five years, he added. "That does not mean in any way that other people will not be benefited by the act. India has a normal process of application of citizenship," he said, adding that about 5,000 nationals from Pakistan were granted citizenship in the last 10 years.







Shringla categorically said CAA is not targeted against any religion, but it is for those who faced persecution. He made it clear that minorities in Bangladesh under the current government are well taken care of, as it has a secular constitution and laws are enacted accordingly.





The religious persecutions that India talked about are those that took place in the post-1975 period, when there was no spirit of secularity in the constitution of Bangladesh, the Indian foreign secretary added. Shringla said the great poet-philosopher, Kazi Nazrul Islam, once wrote "We all share happiness and sorrow equally."







"This noble emotion must motivate us as neighbors, to recognize that both sorrow and happiness do not respect borders or passports: in this globalised era, they arrive equally at everyone's doorstep." He said their approach to Bangladesh will always be characterized by this sentiment.





Responding to another question on deaths and criminal activities on the border, the Indian foreign secretary said there is equal number of Indian citizens getting killed along the border and stressed the need for keeping the border safe free from any kind of criminal activities through joint cooperation. "There's 50-50 in terms of Bangladesh and Indian nationals getting killed on the border," he said.







He said it is the responsibility of border forces on both sides to ensure that the border is respected and the place is kept safe stopping criminal activities. The Indian foreign secretary talked about improving security, creating zero criminal activities, more cooperation, more joint patrolling and common border management plan, and bringing deaths zero level. "Given our federal system, the agreement can only be finalized on the basis of consensus among stakeholders and we certainly want to assure you that we are working on concluding this as early as possible," the foreign secretary said.





Shringla, however, said New Delhi was expected to finalize proposed deals with Bangladesh on seven common rivers excepting the Teesta by the year end. "We need to expedite harmonization these (water flow) data (of seven rivers) so that water sharing can be finalized as early as possible . . . possibly within this year."







But he appeared to be uncertain about the deal on major Teesta river, saying an agreement on water sharing of this particular stream could only be finalized on the basis on consensus of all the stakeholders, an apparent reference to India's West Bengal state. And to improving water management so that our rivers continue to sustain future generations as they have sustained our people for so many millennia," he added.







Defending India's position on Rohingya issue, the foreign secretary said, "There is also often interest and sometimes uninformed speculation about our position on the humanitarian crisis in Rakhine State of Myanmar, and its impact upon Bangladesh. Let me clearly say that India is deeply appreciative of the spirit of humanism that motivated Bangladesh to offer shelter to nearly one million displaced people."







"In parallel, we are investing in the socio-economic development of Rakhine area, including housing, so that there is an incentive not only for people to return, but for all communities to focus on cooperative solutions for economic development, rather than compete for limited resources."







Speaking on the occasion, Gowher Rizvi said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly said that NRC is a domestic affair for India and it will not have an impact on Bangladesh. "We have accepted that and we have good reasons to believe that we should not worry," Rizvi said. The Prime Minister's Advisor also said Bangladesh does not want to face any situation which might affect secularism in the country.







"Our commitment to secularism is absolutely central and we do not want to see any situation where our secularism will be threatened in any way," he said. "We will continue to work closely with India to ensure that our secularity in society grows from strength to strength," he said. "The government attaches the highest priority to the protection and welfare of our minority citizens," he said.





BIISS Chairman Ambassador Fazlul Karim, Indian High Commissioner Riva Ganguly Das and Acting Director General of BIISS Col Sheikh Masud Ahmed also spoke the occasion. There was also question-answer session. There were questions regarding CAA-NRC, water sharing, border killings and he explained Indian position clearly.







The leaders of the Committee for Conscious Citizen said the relationship between Bangladesh and India is recognized in history, culture, language and shared values of secularism, democracy and other commonalities, so Indian Prime Minister's visit to Bangladesh in the days to come should be hailed. Committee for Conscious Citizen Convener Dr. N C Bhowmik came up the remarks at a human chain before the National Press Club. He said the people of the country unanimously are imbued with the spirit of liberation war since achieving independent Bangladesh.





Thousands of Indian allies sacrificed their lives together with lacs of Bangalees. In order to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to come to Bangladesh. A section of the people is trying to make the issue controversial. Such an attitude can never be established on the soil of Bangladesh. Dr Bhowmik also said in the last couple of years the relationship between Bangladesh and India has been further strengthened.





To Bangladesh's people, India is recognized as a tested friend through cooperation, understanding and strategic partnership. Speakers at the human chain said, India is the country that extended all out support to the liberation war in 1971 to achieve our independence. Taking everything into consideration, we are waiting to warmly hail the arrival of Indian Prime Minister on the occasion of celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.





Muktijuddho Mancha, a progressive platform, organized a demonstration and rally in Dhaka University against religious extremism. A procession was brought out by the organization. The procession moved around different parts of the campus. Muktijuddho Mancha also urged everyone to make Mujib Borsho successful.





The organization laid emphasis on further bolstering the alliance between Bangladesh and India. The demonstrators condemned the activities of religious fundamentalists and said that religious extremists are a big threat for communal harmony.







The leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha called upon everyone to stay aware so that fanatical groups cannot stain the country's image. A united platform of different political groups headed by Bangladesh National Ganatrantik party under the leadership of Mr MA Jalil arranged a rally when Dr N C Bhowmik was the chief guest. The leaders hailed Mr Narandra Modi and others for participation in Mujib Borsho.







They also condemned the religious extremists forces for there divisive activities. It may be remember that India has reached in such a position in terms of institution of democracy that it can face any problem and contain all sections of the people; that has created an example in the world. It may also be mention that regarding 25 February Delhi incidents after investigation Home Minister Amit Shah said it was pre planed and culprits will be punished.







Meanwhile video conference on COVID-19 was held amongst SAARC leaders initiated by Indian PM, they also chalked out programs to face the situations. India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is enthusiastic regarding celebrations of Mujib Borsho.





It is evident from the discussion that Bangladesh and India are moving forward jointly. But communal and undemocratic forces are also active to create obstacles. We hope democratic and other related social forces will work together to strengthen our relations and to establish peace for democracy and progress.





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter

