Sanya opens up about 'Shakuntala Devi'



After her big Bollywood debut in 'Dangal', Sanya Malhotra is climbing the success ladder in Bollywood, one film at a time. She currently has her hands full with some interesting projects which include, Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi'. Every actor has a distinct process of preparing for their roles, and Sanya Malhotra says she thoroughly enjoys the process of prepping before a film.





Talking about how she preps for Shakuntala Devi where she plays the role of her daughter, Anupama Banerjee, she said, "My character in 'Shakuntala Devi' is based on a real person, her daughter Anupama Banerjee. I believe that 70 percent of our job is done by the makeup and hair department. With the look in place, I got into her shoes easily. My director, too, helped me a lot to understand my character in the movie."

