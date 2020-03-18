Published:  12:14 AM, 18 March 2020

Sanya opens up about 'Shakuntala Devi'

Sanya opens up about 'Shakuntala Devi'

After her big Bollywood debut in 'Dangal', Sanya Malhotra is climbing the success ladder in Bollywood, one film at a time. She currently has her hands full with some interesting projects which include, Vidya Balan starrer 'Shakuntala Devi'. Every actor has a distinct process of preparing for their roles, and Sanya Malhotra says she thoroughly enjoys the process of prepping before a film.

Talking about how she preps for Shakuntala Devi where she plays the role of her daughter, Anupama Banerjee, she said, "My character in 'Shakuntala Devi' is based on a real person, her daughter Anupama Banerjee. I believe that 70 percent of our job is done by the makeup and hair department. With the look in place, I got into her shoes easily. My director, too, helped me a lot to understand my character in the movie."


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »