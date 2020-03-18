Gaga on Coronavirus pandemic



Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, many Hollywood celebrities are either cancelling or postponing their events and concerts. Many have self-quarantined themselves in their houses.







Early in the day Lady Gaga also took to her social media handles to inform that she would have loved to spend time with her parents and grandparents at the end of this week, however, considering the conditions she won't be making plans to visit with them anytime soon. Sharing a piece of advice on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Gaga wrote, "I talked to some doctors and scientists.





It's not the easiest for everyone right now but the kindest/healthiest things we can do is self-quarantine and not hangs out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs. I love you world; we'll all get through this."













