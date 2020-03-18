Bangabandhu and our agriculture

Krishibid Mohammed Abu Taher Masud, PhD; Horticultural Scientist, HRC, BARI.





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the architect of the independence of Bangladesh. The population of the country was 75 million in 1971.





The food shortage was about 25-30 lakh tons. Bangabandhu put great emphasis on agriculture after the liberation war. His dream was to get self-sufficiency in food production. He formulated long-term plan for the improvement of agriculture sector.





Bangabandhu realized development of Bangladesh primarily depends on the development of agricultural sector. With this view in mind, he gave first class status of Agricultural graduates in their profession. Thus, talent students of the country had been interested to obtain agricultural education and in engaging themselves in agricultural profession.





Besides, he set up different agricultural institutions in the country. Bangabandhu initiated distribution of quality seed, fertilizer, insecticide and equipment among the farmers for increasing food production of the country.







He distributed khash lands to the landless people, and provided loans to farmers at a lower rate of interest. He also remitted taxes of the farmers for making them interested in increasing the agricultural food production of the country. Thus, Bangladesh has been potentially self-sufficient in food production for several years particularly in the cereals.





Bangabandhu aimed to make Bangladesh as 'Sonar Bangla' which has been materializing by his competent daughter 'Jananetri' Sheikh Hasina. I feel honor of being a citizen of Bangladesh and working as a worker for taking agriculture sector ahead.

