Ellen 'already bored' as TV show halts production



Comedian-host Ellen DeGeneres says she is "already bored" after her hit TV talk show halted production due to Coronavirus concerns. Last week, bosses at The Ellen DeGeneres Show made the decision to tape without live audiences, but the star host announced later that production had been suspended until next month. Sharing the news on Twitter, DeGeneres wrote, "Hey there.





Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30. We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy (sic)." She added, "I love you guys, and can't wait to come back. I'm already bored (sic)." Numerous small screen talk shows have either been shut down or will record without a live studio audience due to the Coronavirus outbreak.





It was also announced that Sharon Osbourne's panel show, The Talk, would stop filming, with a statement on Twitter reading: "In light of the current events, @TheTalkCBS has decided to suspend production for now. We hope to be back live soon. In the meantime, enjoy some of our favorite episodes starting March 16.







We can still laugh and share moments. We're in this together (sic)." The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Wendy Williams Show will also go dark from Friday, as the governor and mayor of New York has introduced restrictions on public gatherings, venues and events.

