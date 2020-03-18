Rakuten Viber doubles group call participants





With the growing COVID-19 pandemic in the world, a large number of people are being quarantined after exposure, and numerous companies globally have requested their employees to work from home.







In an effort to combat these tense situations and people's need to be always connected to your loved ones, Rakuten Viber has recently doubled the maximum number of participants of a group call and supports up to 20 people at once.







Since COVID-19 can spread easily in large groups, companies can now easily conduct brainstorming sessions through voice calls.







Group calls are a great way to bypass the risk of meetings. Viber has doubled the number of participants in group calls to help everyone stay connected despite COVID-19.

Leave Your Comments