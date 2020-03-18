Nora to come out with her third single



After kick starting the year with 'Street Dancer 3D', alongside Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhudheva, Nora Fatehi will next be seen as a spy in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. She began shooting in January and learnt Mixed Martial Arts as a part of her prep for the action sequences.





"I've picked up the basics, including how to kick, punch, pin someone down and even took gun training. It's a performance-oriented role and is a great elevation in my career," informs the actress who has come to be known for her hippy-hippy shake-shake chart busters.





"Typecasting hinders the growth of an artiste. Talent and versatility will bloom when this idea of people doing just one thing disappears, but things are changing," she says optimistically.





"My team and I were working on it for six months. The Olympia will only permit you to perform there if you're a saleable artiste. It was a sold-out show, with an audience from India, Middle East and Morocco. I also sang my singles, the English song 'Pepeta' and the Arabic version of 'Dilbar'.





It's something I'd love to do it in the future too," she asserts Meanwhile, Nora is collaborating with an international artiste on her third single. "It's an original English commercial pop song which will release this year. I've just got back from Morocco where I was putting the project together. I'm really excited," she signs off.









---Agencies

