Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrated at Mongla Port

Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Sheikh Abdul Kalam Azad with other officials and employees releasing pigeons and balloons on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at MPA premises on Tuesd





On the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Mongla Port Authorities have chalked out various programs.







All buildings at the port have been illuminated. The celebration was started with whistling for one minute at zero hours simultaneously in all ships and water vessels.







The birth centenary program was inaugurated by hoisting national flag and releasing pigeon and balloons on port premises in the beginning of the morning.







A discussion meeting and a documentary exhibition 'Amader Bangabandhu' were held at MPA conference room where Mongla Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Sheikh Abdul Kalam Azad addressed the program as the chief guest and distributed copies of 'Oshomapto Attojiboni' written by Bangabandhu.





MPA member (finance) Yasmin Afsana and Captain Mohamamd Ali Chowdhry were present as special guests while Director (Admin) Md Gias Uddin conducted the program.







Conveying greetings to birth centenary of Bangabandhu and National Children Day, MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Sheikh Abdul Kalam Azad said, "The Bengali nation was inspired by Bangabandhu's historic Speech of March 7. Bangabandhu's dream was to build 'Sonar Bangla' and his worthy daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly to make her father's dream true."





Sheikh Abdul Kalam Azad urged to all MPA officers and employees to work together to build 'Sonar Bangla' dreamt by Bangabandhu.







Later, a doa mahfil was held at MPA mosque seeking salvation for the departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.



