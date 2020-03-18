Kamal Majumder for industrialization to build 'Sonar Bangla'





State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder on Tuesday underscored the need for strengthening the country's industrial sector to build 'Sonar Bangla', dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"Bangabandhu took multidimensional initiatives for the development of the industrial sector. So, all officials and employees of the ministry will have to play a vital role to build an industry-rich Bangladesh," he said.





The state minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the program marking the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at the Industries Ministry conference room in the city, said a press release, reports BSS.





Kamal Majumder said the soul of Bangabandhu will find peace if the industries under the Industries Ministry become profitable.





"Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are identical. Without Bangabandhu, the existence of Bangladesh could not be imagined," he added.





Kamal Majumder said Bangabandhu prepared all the outlines and plans for the development of the country within a short time so that the newly independent Bangladesh could raise its head before the world.





"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working tirelessly to implement all these plans of the Father of the Nation," he added.





Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim attended the function as the special guest while senior officials of Industries Ministry were present on the occasion.



