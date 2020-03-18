Shakib to pair up with Mahi, Sporshia in 'Nabab LLB'



Bangladeshi film industry's superstar Shakib Khan and Mahiya Mahi and Orchita Sporshia are all set to share the screen together. Shakib Khan-starrer, Bangladesh-India joint venture film 'Nabab' in 2017, became a nationwide success. This time he is going to work on a new film called 'Nawab LLB'.







On the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the film is going to be released, said the Director Ananya Mamun. He announced the news on Sunday. Both Mahi and Sporshia have confirmed signing the film. "





There is no formal agreement yet," Mahi said. However, the director has talked to me about the film. Regarding the film Sporshia said, "The initial conversation was being finalized with Mamun bhai. However, it has not yet been formally signed. This will be my first film with Shakib Khan and I am very excited about it."





Shakib Khan said, "I agreed to act in the film the moment Mamun shared with me the story. Ananya Mamun's films have explored different topic. 'Nawab LLB's' shooting will start from started from March 28 in Dhaka. I hope my onscreen chemistry with Sporshia will receive a decent response from the audience." Ananya Mamun wrote the story and script of the film.

