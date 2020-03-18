Nabila in Independence Day's play 'Jonok 71'



Actress Nabila Islam is one of the busiest actresses of the small screen. Once acting was her fascination but now it has become her profession. Round the month Nabila has to engage with shooting of faction plays, telefilms and drama serials.







Directors are showing their interest to cast her in their works. For this reason, she is getting the opportunity to work in challenging roles. She got such an opportunity to act in Independence Day's special play titled 'Jonok 71'.





Nabila informed that shooting of the play has already been done. She acted against Irfan Sajjad in the play. In the story it will be shown that once Nabila inspired Sajjad to join the Liberation War. As her co-actor, Nabila got Tariq Anam Khan in the play.





While talking about acting in the play Nabila told this correspondent, "I am lucky because I got the opportunity to work in such a good story based special play. There is scope to explore acting when any actor gets the opportunity to work in good story based play. 'Jonok 71' is such a work.





I give thanks to director of the play 'Jubayer Ibne Bakar' to give me the opportunity. Therefore, I got Tariq Anam Khan as my co-actor in the play. I really enjoy every moment working with him. I can learn something from him. I believe viewers will enjoy the play 'Jonok 71'. The play will be telecasted on RTV on March 26, Independence Day."





Nabila also informed that she was busy with shooting of Sokal Ahmed-directed serial Bhodropara at Pubail. She has already started shooting of some new serials including 'Khub Pain-e Achhi', 'Fun Factory Tour', etc. Therefore, she has finished shooting of two faction plays including Rupok Bin Rouf's 'Ego vs Love', she added.





