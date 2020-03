Ingredients: 2 servings * 2 cup washed jujube * 1 tsp sugar/jaggery * 1/2 tsp salt * 2 green chilies chopped * 2 tsp fresh coriander leaves * 1 tsp mustard oil (optional)







Instructions





* Smash lightly the ripen jujube with the help of a spoon or hand thumb.





* Add all the ingredients and mix well.





* Serve them and enjoy the taste





Leave Your Comments