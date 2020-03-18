Thai papaya salad





Ingredients: 200 g shredded green papaya * 2 garlic cloves, roughly chopped * 2 snake beans, cut into 3cm-long batons (alternatively use green beans) * ¼ cup dried shrimp, soaked in water for 5 minutes to soften * 2 tbsp roasted peanuts * ½ long red chili, roughly chopped * 1 small birds' eye chilies (use more or less to taste) * 1½ tbsp fish sauce * 2 tbsp lime juice * 1 tbsp white sugar * 6 cherry tomatoes, halved





Instructions





* In a large mortar, place garlic, green beans, dried shrimp, peanuts and chilies. Use a wooden pestle to bruise ingredients. Add the shredded papaya, fish sauce, lime juice and sugar. Use a spoon and the pestle to mix and bruise the salad. Then add tomatoes and bruise again. Season to taste with more fish sauce or lime juice if needed.





* Alternatively, the salad can be made by placing ingredients in a large ziplock bag and using a rolling pin to bruise the ingredients.





