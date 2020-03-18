



Ingredients





Mango salad: 3 mangoes ripe, peeled and thinly sliced * 1 red bell pepper thinly sliced *1/4 red onion thinly sliced * 1/4 cup fresh basil thinly sliced * 1/4 cup fresh cilantro roughly chopped





Mango Salad Dressing: Zest of 1 lime * 1/4 cup lime juice freshly squeezed (about 2 limes) * 2 tsp white sugar * 1/8 tsp red pepper flakes * 1/4 tsp salt * 1 tbsp vegetable oil or other neutral tasting oil * Freshly ground pepper





Instructions





* Combine all the ingredients for the Mango Salad in a large bowl. Toss to combine. *If making ahead, cover and refrigerate at this point, before adding the salad dressing.





* Prepare the Mango Salad Dressing by combining all the ingredients in a small bowl and whisking well to combine. Cover and refrigerate if making ahead or use immediately by drizzling over the salad and tossing to combine.



Leave Your Comments