Shakib pays tributes to Bangabandhu



Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Tuesday paid his tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary.







Shakib, who has been serving two years ban with one year of that suspended imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches, took his social media handle to pay his tributes for the greatest Bengali of all time.







"A 100 years ago, a great human being was born. He dreamed big and dared even bigger. He may not be with us anymore but his dreams and philosophies are still very much alive in our minds.





Happy 100th birthday to the Father of our Nation," Shakib wrote. Despite being banned Shakib Al Hasan is engaged with various social activities and hope to comeback in cricket strongly when the ban is lifted.

