L Brands temporarily closes stores

A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store. -Reuters





L Brands Inc (LB.N) said on Tuesday it would temporarily close all its stores, including those of Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, in the United States and Canada through March 29 and that it has drawn down $950 million from an existing credit line due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company also withdrew its first-quarter earnings forecast, joining an array of U.S. companies.



L Brands said it had $2 billion in cash following the drawdown, which the company called a "proactive measure." It added all its employees would continue to receive pay and benefits during the temporary closure period.









---Reuters

Leave Your Comments