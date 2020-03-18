Published:  12:55 AM, 18 March 2020

L Brands temporarily closes stores

L Brands temporarily closes stores A customer passes by an L Brands Inc., Victoria's Secret retail store. -Reuters

L Brands Inc (LB.N) said on Tuesday it would temporarily close all its stores, including those of Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret, in the United States and Canada through March 29 and that it has drawn down $950 million from an existing credit line due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company also withdrew its first-quarter earnings forecast, joining an array of U.S. companies.

L Brands said it had $2 billion in cash following the drawdown, which the company called a "proactive measure." It added all its employees would continue to receive pay and benefits during the temporary closure period.


---Reuters


