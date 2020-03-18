Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrated in Chattogram

CCC Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin paid tribute to Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Anderkilla Bangabandhu premises. -AA



The birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children Day-2020 is being celebrated here in a befitting manner on Tuesday.







Chattogram City Corporation (CCC), Divisional and district administrations, corporate bodies, educational institutions, Awami League (AL), its associate organisations, Bangabandhu Shishu Kishor Mela, socio-cultural and children organizations have celebrated the day through elaborate program.





National flags were hoisted atop all public and private buildings. Other program include placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, cutting birthday cake, tree plantation, unfolding of books on year-round program of Mujib Borsho, screening of documentary films and illumination of important government,







non-government and autonomous buildings and installations.Various government and non-government organizations, social and cultural bodies, valiant Freedom Fighters and politicians placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Building premises.





Special prayers were offered seeking divine blessings for Bangabandhu, four national leaders and martyrs of the War of Liberation and peace and progress of the nation at mosques, temples, pagodas, churches and other places of worship. District Information Office screened video footage and clippings on life and works of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at different road crossings in the city.





Various educational institutions including Chittagoing University, Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology, Chattogram College and Chattogram Medical College also celebrated the birth centenary through separate program elaborately.





Mujib was born in Tungipara, a village in Gopalganj District in the province of Bengal in British India, to Sheikh Lutfur Rahman, a serestadar (court clerk) of Gopalganj civil court. He was born into a Muslim, native Bengali family as the third child in a family of four daughters and two sons.





In 1929, Mujib entered into class three at Gopalganj Public School, and two years later, class four at Madaripur Islamia High School. From very early age Mujib showed a potential of leadership. His parents noted in an interview that at an young age, he organized a student protest in his school for the removal of an inept principal.





[citation needed] Mujib withdrew from school in 1934 to undergo eye surgery, and returned to school only after four years, owing to the severity of the surgery and slow recovery.Later, he passed his Matriculation from Gopalganj Missionary School in 1942, Intermediate of Arts from Islamia College (now Maulana Azad College) in 1944 and BA from the same college in 1947.







After the partition of India, he got himself admitted into the University of Dhaka to study law but could not complete it due to his expulsion from the University in early 1949 on the charge of 'inciting the fourth-class employees' in their agitation against the University authority's indifference towards their legitimate demands.







After 61 years, in 2010, the expulsion has been withdrawn terming the expulsion as unjust and undemocratic. Mujib became politically active when he joined the All India Muslim Students Federation in 1940, when he was a student of Islamia College. He joined the Bengal Muslim League in 1943.







During this period, Mujib worked actively for the League's cause of a separate Muslim state of Pakistan, and in 1946 he went on to become general secretary of the Islamia College Students Union. M. Bhaskaran Nair describes that Mujib "emerged as the most powerful man in the party" because of his proximity to Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy.





After obtaining his BA degree in 1947, Mujib was one of the Muslim politicians working under Suhrawardy during the communal violence that broke out in Calcutta, in 1946, just before the partition of India.

Leave Your Comments