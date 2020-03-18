Odysseus Elytis (pen name of Odysseus Alepoudellis) was regarded as a major exponent of romantic modernism in Greece and the world. In 1979 he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. Descendant of the Alepoudelis, an old olive oil industrial family from Lesbos, Elytis was born in Heraklion on the island of Crete, on 2 November 1911.







His family later moved to Athens, where the poet graduated from high school and later attended courses as an auditor at the law school at University of Athens.





In 1935 Elytis published his first poem in the journal New Letters at the prompting of such friends as George Seferis. His entry with a distinctively earthy and original form assisted to inaugurate a new era in Greek poetry and its subsequent reform after the Second World War. He died of a heart attack in Athens on 18 March 1996, at the age of 84.



