Åse Kleveland





Åse Maria Kleveland is a Norwegian singer, guitarist, politician and activist. A well-known folk singer and traditional guitarist in Norway, she was appointed Minister of Culture in Norway in 1990, and held the position until 1996, representing the Labour Party under the Gro Harlem Brundtland administration. She was also president of the Swedish Film Institute from 1999 to 2006.





In June 2007 she became chairman of the board of Human-Etisk Forbund, the Norwegian humanist organization, a position she held until 2013. Kleveland was born on 18 March 1949 (age 70) in Stockholm.







As a singer she is famous for her very dark, soulful voice. She also plays the guitar and has composed songs in the singer-songwriter tradition. She was also part of the vispop group Ballade!.

