An icon of absolute tolerance





My village home is in Tuguria village, under Nangalkot upazila of Cumilla district. I am also studying at Comilla University. The distance from my current residence is only 40 k.m far from my village home. A strange energy pull has to go to the village home at least one time for a few hours per week.







A person who is counting every second for my arrival, whose effort is endless for providing me a bit more comfort at home , whose eyes are drenched in salt water regularly to see off me. Who is the source of love, affection, tenderness and compassion that valuable gift of Almighty is Mother.





A commentary of a great scholar, 'When you look into your mother's eyes, you know that is the purest love you can find on this earth.' The word 'mother' in that has so many hidden meaning. It is the name which fills with everyone with emotions. Mother is an irony lady, mother is a friend. Her level of forgiveness and sacrifice is unmatchable.







I discovered mother as a brave warrior, sometimes as hard as steel, sometimes as soft as bloom.30 years ago, when the light of education was in totally in darkness, when people were endlessly striving to buy their food, clothes or shelter even to buy lands for future better life security. At that mean time, the mother's twinkling eyes only at the dream of educating her children in higher education. Mother spent all the money mixing with sweat and blood earned by father immigration life.







With all of the money earned by sweating the blood of father's immigration life, the mother has given exemplary gifts to her society by educating her children as well as in higher education. She struggled with daily life in endless efforts and finally came out as a successful fighter in the war of life.







An unfortunate memory of the hardships of the mother often floats in the eyes and tears come into the eyes unconsciously. The father came to the hospital with mother suffering from a fever. He was still normal after coming to the hospital.





Suddenly father became senseless and bow down into death in front of mother's eyes. I rushed to the hospital after hearing the news my father's senseless. When I reached at the hospital, I found mother sitting in the hospital morgue with her recent departed husband's body, like a thunderbolt.







As soon as her wretched children arrived, mother had tried her best to console us by covering under her great wings. Again, I noticed her to be repeatedly senseless getting mountain like mourning due father sudden departure. Mother is such an extremely tolerant character.





I with mother was going to Dhaka with by train at elder brother's house. Although I could manage a seat for my mother, I had to start on a standing ticket. As there was so many passengers and very crowd inside the train, I was in a lot of trouble to stand there. Mother was so happy and excited for going to elder son's house.





But her jollified face become fade sooner noticing my trouble in the train. It seemed that my discomfort hurt her many more intensely. Repeated requests to share the seat with her made me crying with happiness when I thought that, mother, what a great blessing gift of Almighty to us.







But it is a matter of great regret that in our society, many of the so-called highly educated figures are forgetting the mother and keeping the parents to the elderly house. The govt has to enforce law for the to ensure minimum food and clothing rights from her offspring.







The Almighty Allah strictly warns in this regard in the Holy Quran, 'Your Lord has decreed that you worship none but him, and be good to your parents. Whether one or both of them reach old age with you, do not say to them a word of annoyance and do not repel them, but rather speak to them a noble word. Lower to them the wing of humility for them, out of mercy'







Though mother misbehaves or even order to commit sin, Allah ordered not to be rude to her saying that, 'If they strive to make you associate with Me that of which you have no knowledge, then do not obey them but accompany them in this world with appropriate kindness and follow the way of those who turn back to Me.'





Paradise is under the feet of the mother for the offspring. So it is imperative to everybody to fulfill all rights precisely to mother . From the very beginning of creation, the mother is the center or core of all love, care and affection. May Almighty grant all mothers as the guest of jannat. Humble respect for all mothers of the world.





Tanvir Ahmed Rasel is a student, Department

of Pharmacy, Comilla University.

Email - tanvirahmedcou555@gmail.com

