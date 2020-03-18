Implementing Bangabandhu's policy by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina





Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a root-exploring greatest leader of Bangladesh. Now he is a notable leader of the world. UNESCO has recognized his historic 7th March Speech as part of the world's documentary heritage.







The philosophy of Bangabandhu was economic sovereignty as well as hunger, poverty and communal free Bangladesh. His motive and goal was to establish a discrimination free society and economy. To achieve this goal his power was to 'Love people'. He only wanted for collective welfare.





The phrase 'Sonar Bangla' was very common in speeches and writings of Bangabandhu. He always thought about reestablishing 'Sonar Bangla'. This willingness was based on his realization about the past glory of this land. He was known that only a few centuries back Bangladesh was really a land of prosperity, fertile for crop production. This country was famous for its agricultural production. It was famous for its industrial exports like muslin, silk, cotton.







The then Bengal was a real trade hub during that era. It is because of these that the British East India Company chose to build a base here in Bengal. In the 18th century the living standards of Bengal was alike with that of the Great Britain. Bangabandhu was conscious of this glorious past, and strongly believed that the past glory could be revived through a proper struggle for economic emancipation of the people.





Bangabandhu knew that agriculture is the backbone of the country. That is why his contribution to the country's agriculture sector was extraordinary. The Father of the Nation took effective policy measures for modernizing agriculture sector, which was loaded with traditional practices. At the same time he took some positive decisions for ensuring farmers fair prices so they can live a well-mannered life.







He also upgraded the status of the government officials to encourage educated people to go to their villages for farming and helping the country produce more crops. At the end of 1972, the farmers were provided with 40,000 low lift pumps, 2900 deep tube-wells and 3000 shallow tube-wells at the reduced price.







Bangabandhu made arrangements for introduction of the Ganges-Kapotakhkha Irrigation Project in full swing within eight months in 1973. As a result, the quantity of land under irrigation increased to 36 lakh acres in 1974-75 by raising one-third in comparison to 1968-69.







Alongside enhancing irrigation facilities, 17,616 tonnes of high yielding varieties of paddy, jute and wheat seeds were distributed among the farmers only in 1972. Besides, arrangements for supply of fertilizers at reduced price in comparison to the world market were made. These steps boosted the use of chemical fertilizers by 70 percent, pesticides by 40 percent and high-yielding seeds by 25 percent.





Bangabandhu's policy implementation under the far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina made Bangladesh a role model in the world for sustainable development in the economic sector. The industrial sector of Bangladesh is expanding fast for developing private sector, investment friendly policies, short, medium and long term plans, entrepreneurs friendly import, export and incentives.





The government is establishing planed industrial cities, export processing zones (EPZs), economic zones (EZs) and hi-tech parks for attracting more investment in the country. Bangladesh has consistently maintained a six plus growth rate in the last decade.





The country has shown remarkable progress in different areas like agriculture sector, readymade garments, leather, pharmaceuticals, energy, industrial sectors, and power as well as service sectors like banking, capital market, ICT, etc. The country is also exporting medicines and furniture, making ships and sending workers overseas.







The consistent growth of the country is complemented by an increase in per capita income, lower poverty rate and improved standard of living. Bangladesh is considered as a role model for other developing economies in achieving sustainable development, said former United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon. He praised Bangladesh for clocking more than 08 (eight) percent economic growth.





Bangladesh is now the 32nd largest economy in PPP terms and the 43rd largest in nominal terms, according to World Bank reports. A structural transformation is currently taking place in the country's economy and the effects are reflected in nearly all sectors, from agriculture to industry and service sector.







Development of agricultural sector is tremendous and noticeable. The country has ranked the first in vegetable area increasing trend, jute export as well as developing crop varieties, 3rd in vegetable production, forth in rice, fish & tea production, 7th in Mango production, 8th in Guava production and 28th position in total fruit production criteria in the world.







All these success is achieved due to the salient development to the policy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also been pursuing for years with attaching top priority to the agriculture sector. All the development is becoming possible due to increasing crop production significantly in the past few years, making the country self-reliant for staple food-grains.







Once, Bangabandhu in his speech said that the country would not have any food crisis if we can produce double crop on a same land. After the independence, Bangabandhu had taken some major initiatives for the development of the farmers and increasing food production.





To achieve self-sufficiency in food production Bangabandhu had taken improved and short-time cultivation method, supply of quality seed, irrigation, and other agricultural inputs and exempt agricultural credit for marginal farmers, withdraw of certificate cases against them and distribute 'khas' land among landless people. Bangabandhu had taken a landmark decision for agriculturists by up grading the official status of agricultural degree holders.





His government gave priority to agriculture research and took special measures for reorganizing higher educational and research institutions related to agriculture. He also revitalized the agriculture sector by setting up Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC).





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now taking forward the agriculture sector with pro-farmer effective measures and development project with adequate fiscal allocation to the agriculture sector in line with Bangabandhu's policy. Suppose, there are about 02 (two) crores farmers with 10 taka bank account by which they are receiving agricultural subsidies and other government provided support directly.





Like and these decisions inspired the farmers as well as agriculturists to work hard and more for the development of the country's agriculture sector. Bangladesh would never be self-reliant in food if Bangabandhu and his daughter didn't extend all-round agricultural support.





In the last 45 years after the liberation war, the country's food grain production wheeled to nearly 04 (four) crore metric tons (MT) from the production level of 1.10 crore MT in 1972 while the arable land declined by about 30 percent.





The productivity scale leveled now almost double, which Bangabandhu always inspired to the people to do that. The farmers and the agriculturist with the assistance with the concerned part of the people and official powered by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have almost fulfilled the dream of Bangabandhu.







After many years of struggle for democracy and good governance led by our intelligent PM, the country is finally backed on track. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been trying hard to make Bangladesh a role model of inclusive development as dreamt by Bangabandhu.





She has already made significant progress by expanding the economic status from so called 'Bottomless Basket' to a full-bodied $300-billion one, with a per capita income of about 1909 US dollar. The poverty rate has declined from 82 (in 1971) percent to nearly 20 (in 2019) percent and life expectancy has gone up to 73 (in 2019) years from 47 years (in 1971).





The country is now growing and making it one of the fastest growing economies of the world. We have to try this continuation of development.Let us all assemble together to try to make 'Sonar Bangla' a developed country as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The writer is Project Director, Department of Agricultural Extension, Khamarbari, Dhaka





