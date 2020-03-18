Taj Mahal shut over coronavirous



With the rise of COVID-19 cases, India has shut Taj Mahal, one of its exquisite monuments, to visitors with a view to tackling spread of the deadly virus. The country has so far recorded 125 cases of infection with three casualties.





Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Monday night on his Tweeter, '' Keeping in mind the coronavirous situation, all the ticketed monuments and other museums have been directed to be closed until March 31.''



Authorities of the Red Fort and the Qutab Minar in Delhi will also have to follow the decision. India also announced closure of all schools, gyms and swimming pools on the same night. The authorities have issued travel embargo on nationals of different countries to contain the spread of the virus.





