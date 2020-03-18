Police not taking missing journalist Kajol's case



The family of journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol, who has been missing for the last eight days, have failed to file a case yet as police are not accepting a filing of the case.





Kajol, including Manabzamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury and 30 others, accused in a case filed under the Digital Security Act for publishing and sharing a news article on social media regarding expelled Jubo Mohila League leader Shamima Noor Papia.





After Kajol went missing, a general diary (GD) was filed with Chawkbazar Plice Station as Kajol lived in Bakshibazar, Dhaka, with his family.





Kajol's family is now trying to file an enforced disappearance case but Chawkbazar Police Station is referring him to New Market police station as he was last seen in front of his office in Hatirpool's Meher Tower.

