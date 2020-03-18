Audio clip between DC Sultana and journalist leaked



A private television channel has exposed an audio clip containing a telephonic conversation between the immediate past Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kurigram Sultana Parvin and tortured journalist Ariful Islam. This audio clip has meanwhile gone viral through social networks.





According to the audio clip, journalist Ariful Islam complained to Sultana Parvin that he was blindfolded and was forced by the RDC and some other officials to put his signature on four papers. Ariful Islam requested Sultana Parvin to return him those papers.







He also said that the officials who assaulted him threatened to get him killed through an encounter.Ariful Islam's allegations show that those officials stripped off his dress and took his photographs. Sultana Parvin assured over phone that she would look into the matter.







Moreover, Ariful Islam implored Sultana Parvin to withdraw the case filed against him. He also said that he has two children and is worried about his own safety. It may be added that the torture on journalist Ariful Islam by the administrative officials of Kurigram hit news headlines a couple of days ago.







People from all walks of life all over the country heavily deplored the occurrence. Sultana Parvin was withdrawn from Kurigram in the wake of this incident. Journalists, eminent citizens and civil society members have called upon the government to execute tough, rapid and exemplary actions against Sultana Parvin.





Leave Your Comments