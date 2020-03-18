COVID-19: Saudi Arabia closes all mosques



The Council of Senior Scholars in Saudi Arabia decided on Tuesday to suspend the daily congregational prayers and the weekly Friday prayer in all mosques across the Kingdom.





The Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah are exempted from this ruling, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday, quoting a council statement, reports Saudi Gazette.







The 25th extraordinary session of the council held in Riyadh ruled that all the mosques will remain closed on a temporary basis but the call for prayer (adhan) shall be made as usual, the statement said.





Saudi Arabia, which , has taken drastic measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Those include suspending the Umrah pilgrimage, halting all international flights, and closing schools and most public establishments.





The kingdom has also suspended work for all government employees, except those in the health, military and security sectors, and local media reported that the Council of Ministers had postponed its regular meetings for this week and next week.

