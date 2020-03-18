Coronavirus: Global death toll reaches 7,987





The death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 7,987 globally as of Wednesday.





It has so far infected 198,426 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Of them, 107,676 are currently being treated with 6,415 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 90,750 cases had outcomes and of them, 82,763 (91 percent) recovered and 9 percent died.





Bangladesh has so far reported 10 coronavirus cases.





On March 8, the IEDCR announced for the first time the detection of three Covid-19 patients in Bangladesh.





Of them, two were Italy returnees while the third one was the wife of one of them. However, all of them have already recovered from the disease.





On March 14, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said two more coronavirus cases were detected in the country.





On Monday, the IEDCR announced the detection of three more patients from the same family while two more on Tuesday.





COVID-19 is affecting 162 countries and territories around the world and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan).





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.

