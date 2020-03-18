One held for spreading rumour over Coronavirus





Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) on Tuesday arrested a man from Kazir Dewri area in the city for spreading rumor over Coronavirus through Facebook.





The arrestee was identified as Quamrul Hasan Rumi, 39, son of Abul Basar, a resident of Halishahar area.





Tipped off, a team of Rab-7 conducted a drive in the area and arrested Rumi around 11:30 pm for spreading rumor over Coronavirus by uploading a video on his Facebook page, said Media officer of Rab-7, ASP Mahmudul Hasan.





In the video, Rumi stated that four students of Halishahar Cantonment Public School and College were affected by the deadly Coronavirus, which is not true, said Mashqur Rahman, operation officer of Rab-7.

