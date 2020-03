A young man was electrocuted at Baliadanga Khanpur in Manirampur upazila on Tuesday.





The deceased was identified as Mukunda Roy, 35, son of Amulya Roy of the area.





The incident took place in the afternoon when Mukunda, a carpenter, came in contact with a live wire while working with a drill machine at his house, said sub-inspector of Manirampur Police Station Ashraful Alam

