20 land in home-quarantine in Natore





At least 20 overseas returnees have been placed in quarantine at their respective homes in different upazilas of the district to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.





Shahidul Islam, an officer at the district Civil Surgeon office, said they have recently returned from China, Italy, India and other Middle East countries.





The returnees have been asked to remain in their respective homes, he said.





Rabiul Awal, a trucker of Salampur village in Lalpur upazila, who recently returned from India, was asked to remain in self-isolation at his home when he went to Lalpur Health Complex with cold and fever on Tuesday, Shahidul said.





Besides, the local administration has urged people to avoid public gatherings.

Leave Your Comments