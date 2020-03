A Brac official was crushed to death by a train at Bejerdanga level crossing in Fultala upazila on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Sheikh Shamsul Haque, 51, manager of Bejerdanga branch of Brac and resident of Kachua upazila in Bagerhat district.





The Dinajpur-bound train hit Shamsul while he was crossing the rail tracks around 10:30am, leaving him dead on the spot, said Md Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Fultala Police Station.

Leave Your Comments