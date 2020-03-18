Italy reports over 3,500 new coronavirus cases, total number exceeds 30,000









The number of new coronavirus cases in Italy jumped dramatically on Tuesday, with more than 3,500, pushing the cumulative total number to over 30,000, according to new data released by the Civil Protection Department.





The number of the dead reached 2,503 and that of recovered individuals rose to 2,941, compared to 2,158 and 2,749, respectively, a day earlier.





There are 26,062 active cases in Italy, up from 23,073 a day earlier. Including the dead and the recovered, the total confirmed cases reached 31,506 on Tuesday, comparing to 27,980 cases on Monday.





The total number of active cases in Italy is far higher than in any other country, according to the World Health Organization.





The number of Italians in intensive care passed 2,000 for the first time, totaling 2,060, up from 1,851 reported on Monday. The latest figures show 11,108 people resting in isolation at home and 12,894 hospitalized with symptoms, compared to 10,197 and 11,025, respectively, on Monday.

Leave Your Comments