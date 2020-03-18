Decision on suspension of court activities after talks: CJ

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain





Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Wednesday said the decision about suspending court activities will be taken after sitting with all the Supreme Court judges.





He came up with the information while talking to reporters after planting a tree on the SC premises, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





“We’re aware of the coronavirus and we all the judges will sit and take the decision about what to do. At present, the Supreme Court judges are enjoying a vacation which will end on March 28 and we’ll sit before the reopening of the court,” the Chief Justice said.





He, however, said they will have to ensure so that justice-seekers are not subjected to sufferings.





Replying to a query about the lower court, Mahmud Hossain said they will take the decision considering all aspects. “The suspension of court activities will invite sufferings for justice–seekers.”





