Suspended DIG Mizan, ACC director Enamul Basir indicted









A court here on Wednesday framed charges against suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mizanur Rahman and suspended ACC director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a case filed over the Tk 40 lakh bribery scandal.





Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Special Judge Court-4 indicted them and fixed March 23 for the formal trial to begin with the deposition of witnesses.





On July 16 last year, Director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Sheikh Mohammad Fanafillah filed the case over the bribery scandal.





A private TV channel had reported that Mizan gave Tk 40 lakh to Basir to get clean chit in a corruption case.





DIG Mizan was an additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). He was withdrawn on January 9, last year following the allegation of threatening a female news presenter of a private television channel.





He had also reportedly married a woman forcibly and tortured her. Mizan allegedly picked the 25-year-old woman up in July, 2017 and then forcibly married her.





He had also implicated her in a false case whereby she was arrested and remained in jail for three weeks.

Leave Your Comments