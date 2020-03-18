One more coronavirus case reported









A Bangladeshi national who just returned from Italy has been reported to be infected with the coronavirus in a new case, according to the district administration.





The man was initially quarantined at Ma O Shishu Sasthya Seba Kendra in Gazipur and later sent to Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital in Dhaka.





A total of eight quarantined at Meghdubi Ma O Shishu Sasthya Seba Kendra were sent to Kuwait-Bangladesh Friendship Hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara, Deputy Commissioner SM Tariqul Islam told bdnews24.com.





“They had fevers. One of them tested positive.”









The eight were part of a group of 44 who arrived in Bangladesh from Italy and were quarantined in Gazipur on Mar 14, said Civil Surgeon Md Khairuzzaman.





“One of those sent to Dhaka tested positive for the coronavirus. We’ve reached the families of others by phone. We’ll request them to stay calm and be patient and assist us.”





No statement from the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research was immediately available.

