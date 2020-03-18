President enjoyed fireworks, laser show in city

President Abdul Hamid on Tuesday night enjoyed the fireworks, pixel mapping, video screening and laser show at different venues in the city in the early hours of Wednesday marking the 'Mujib Borsho'.

The yearlong programme was arranged for the birth centenary celebration of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He visited the Mujib Year celebration spots at the National Parade Ground, South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (parliament complex) and Hatirjheel from 11pm to 1:40am.

He first went to the National Parade Ground, where the inaugural ceremony 'Muktir Mahanayak' (Great Hero of Freedom) was held.

On his arrival, the President was received there by Chief Coordinator of Birth Centenary Celebration Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury.

Abdul Hamid, along with some of his family members and secretaries concerned, enjoyed the laser show and the recorded theme song of 'Mujib Borsho'. Renowned Bangladeshi singers and Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana took part in the performance.

Later at midnight, President Hamid watched the arrangement of 'Mujib 100 Year' programme at the South Plaza of the national parliament complex.

Jatiya Sangsad Whip Iqbalur Rahim, MP, and JS officials received the President at the venue where he watched an eye-catching pixel mapping, video display and a laser show on a big screen.

Later, the President enjoyed the fireworks, pixel mapping, a video screening, and a laser show at Hatirjheel till 1:30am. Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam welcomed the President at Hatirjheel Lake Venue.

He enjoyed about 10-minutre fireworks organised by DNCC at the southern part of the lake.

President's Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General Shamim-Uz-Zaman and Press Secretary M Joynal Abedin accompanied the President during the city visit.

Earlier in the evening of March 17, President Hamid enjoyed the inaugural ceremony 'Muktir Mahanayak' (Great Hero of Freedom) of the birth centenary celebrations telecast by Bangladesh Television and other TV channels.

The two-hour programme started with fireworks, marking the moment when Bangabandhu was born on March 17, 1920.

Opening the show, 100 children sang the national anthem and Dhonno Mujib Dhonno, a song dedicated to the Father of the Nation.

