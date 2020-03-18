Death-row convict arrested in child killing case

Police on Wednesday arrested a death-row convict from Gazipur Boubazar area in Dhaka on charge of killing a school student of Chhatak upazila.

The police arrested Saleh Ahmed,25, who remained absconding for five years in child Mostafizur Rahman Imon killing case of the upazila.

Police in a raid arrested Saleh Ahmed in child Mostafizur Rahman Emon killing case from Chandona Chowbazar area under Bashon police station of Gazipur

Mostafizur Rahman Emon, son of Saudi expatriate Zahur Ali of Batirkandi upazila under Chhatak upazila and a student of nursery class of Surma Cement Factory Community School, was abducted on March 27 in 2015, for ransom. However, the abductors killed Emon later even after getting ransom.

On April 8, police arrested Imam Suebur Rahman Sujon, killer of the child Emon, from Kodomtoli Bus Stand of Sylhet through mobile tracking. According to his confessional statement police recovered knife used in the killing, bottle of poison, and blood-stained cloth.

Police also recovered skull and bone of hand of Emon from Batirkandi haor. Besides, conducting raid, several people were arrested.

On February 5, 2019, Md Rezaul Karim, Judge of Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal, pronounced the verdict. The death-row convicts are : Saleh Ahmed of village Batir Kandi, Jaid and Rafiq of the same village and Sujon of village Julia.

Despite his three accomplices were arrested by police, Saleh Ahmed remained absconding for five years who was later arrested by police from Chandona Bou Bazar area under Bashon police station on Wednesday morning in child Emon killng case.