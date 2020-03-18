Coronavirus: BCB on high alert

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has postponed all cricketing events and is on high alert to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

Currently, everyone entering the BCB has to use hand sanitisers at the entrance. BCB is currently open for desk jobs.

Mamun, a security guard, said the authorities are taking all steps to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We’ve been ordered to provide hand sanitiser to everyone who needs to enter BCB for important works. The high officials also instructed us to stay safe and skip public gathering,” he said.

Some of the top cricket players of Bangladesh were seen working on their fitness at the academy ground in Mirpur on Wednesday.

“As there are no matches, we’re focusing on personal fitness training and trying to stay safe,” Mohammad Mithun told the media.

Until Wednesday, 14 Bangladeshis have tested positive for coronavirus, and one has died.