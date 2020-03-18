Coronavirus: 4 DMCH doctors in home quarantine

Four doctors of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) were sent to home quarantine after they handled a patient who was later confirmed as a coronavirus or Covid-19 patient.

Prof Dr Khan Abul Kalam Azad, principal of Dhaka Medical College (DMC), said the doctors handled a patient hospitalised with flu-like symptoms several days ago.

“As his symptoms suggested that he might be infected with coronavirus, the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) collected his samples and he tested positive,” he said.

The IEDCR advised them to send the four doctors to home quarantine. “Two of them were sent to home quarantine two days ago and the others on Tuesday,” the DMC Principal said.

Replying to a question, he said nurses and other people, who were involved in treatment of the coronuvirus patient, have not been sent to home quarintine as they are all well, he said.