Coronavirus: Finance Ministry ready to support Health Ministry

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said his ministry is ready to provide required support to the Health Ministry to deal with the coronavirus situation.

“‘We’re ready to provide any kind of support that the Health Ministry will require either to procure equipment or to build any specialised hospital,” he told reporters.

The Finance minister was briefing about the outcome of the meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase and Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs at his ministry.

He said the Finance Ministry has that ability to extend financial support and he believes that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will approve any kind of allocation in this regard.

He, however, said it is now clear that the country was hit by coronavirus like outside the world.

“But all must make effort to prevent it and reduce its impact. So, we need to help each other to prevent the disease,” he said, noting that it is not a job for a single ministry.

He said the Finance Ministry has already allocated fund for Health Ministry and if required, it will be increased.

Mustafa Kamal said if the country receives any fund from International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Asian Development Bank (ADB), it will be made public.