Diner Sheshe 19.03.2020

"We've always been more friends than partners or even 'husband' and 'wife'! We met at dance classes after the 10th grade and connected over cricket and Bollywood.







One night, I texted him that I felt like watching Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and he said, 'Same!'; but I knew we couldn't meet as it was super late. 30 mins later, he called and told me, 'I'm waiting under your building. Tell your parents it's a friend's birthday so you have to go.' When I reached downstairs, he opened the car door to reveal a movie set up. He'd even brought popcorn-- it was the most fun date ever!





We've never really been one of the mushy couples--like the time he asked me out, it was in a cab. I casually told him, 'Yeah! I like you too.' And ever since, it's been two friends who are there for each other. Even our idea of dating was attending cricket matches and maybe a meal afterwards.





Marriage was such a natural progression for our relationship, we didn't even think twice! I was just so excited to spend the rest of my life with my best friend. But things didn't exactly go as planned. He had to move to Canada for work and I tried to join him-- but it just hasn't been working out.





So now, we're in a long distance marriage! There are days when I miss him terribly, but he'll make up for it with the sweetest gestures. Recently, we had our 10 year anniversary; so he took an off from work and surprised me with a virtual date! He filled my room with a 100 balloons, ordered sushi and got me my favorite chocolates! His first words were, 'I know this is a little extra and so not us, but you deserve it baby!'"

Humans of Bombay, Fb

