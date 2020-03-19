Worldwide waffling 19.03.2020

Donald Trump urged Americans to refrain from panic buying basic supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic as the administration announced plans to expand testing for the virus and health officials were preparing to release "advanced guidelines" on how to mitigate its spread.







During a press briefing at the White House on Sunday evening, Trump again appeared to downplay the threat of the novel coronavirus. "Relax, we're doing great," he said, during short, meandering comments that focused mostly on celebrating a decision by the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.





"It all will pass." Trump said he had hosted a call with grocery industry leaders earlier in the day who had pushed him to spread a message against hoarding.









Daniel Goldman, an attorney who was the majority counsel on the House Intelligence Committee, announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a series of tweets beginning on Wednesday, March 11, Goldman talked about his early flu-like symptoms, which included a fever and headache. He went into detail on the challenges of securing a COVID-19 test, which he was not eligible for in New York because his symptoms weren't bad enough to be admitted to a hospital.











King Felipe VI of Spain moved Sunday (March 15) to distance himself from his scandal-hit father, stripping him of his palace allowance and renouncing what he was due to inherit from him.





A statement from the palace announced that he had stripped the former king Juan Carlos, of his allowance and was himself renouncing what he was due to inherit from him. The announcement came after media reports that Juan Carlos had received US$100 million (S$141 million) from Saudi Arabia via an offshore account - and that King Felipe himself was also a beneficiary.











The "cyclist-first" city of Utrecht is constructing the Netherlands' first high-density, car-free residential district for more than 12,000 people, making it one of the largest of its type in the world. The 24-hectare site, located between two canals in the middle of the city, is a business park but by 2024 it is hoped the area will enhance Utrecht's reputation as a bicycling capital of Europe.







The Dutch city built the Netherlands' first bike lane in 1885 and last year it unveiled the world's largest multistorey bike park area with space to accommodate 12,500 bicycles of all shapes and sizes. The new-build Merwede district of 6,000 homes is expected to be serviced by about 20,000 bicycles.

















