Cheaques handed over among forestry beneficiaries in Tangail

Tangail-3 MP Ataur Rahman distributing social forestry beneficiary cheaques among people in Ghatail upazila of Tangail on Wednesday.





Cheques of profit were distributed among the beneficiaries of the social plantation on March 17, the first day of 'Mujib Borsho', under Dhalpara range of Tangail's Ghatail marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







Cheques of the profit were distributed at the office of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer. Parliamentarian of Tangail -3 Ataur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Onjon Kumar Sarker, assistant forest conservator of the forest department Jamal Hossain Talukder, Dhalapara range officer SM Habibullah were present at the cheque distribution ceremony.







One of the few projects of the government's era is the Social Forestry Project with local people. The poor people's interest towards social plantation has increased tremendously since they're benefitting financially. Poor people are becoming increasingly financially secured through social plantation.





--Abdul Latif, Tangail



