Number of home quarantined doubled in Barishal

Doctors and staffs started duty at corona isolation unit of Barishal SBMCH wearing personal protective equipment. Authorities of BSBMCH are ready to received infected patients as the number dubled in last 24 hours. -AA





Number of home quarantined persons almost doubled in Barishal division within last 24-hour on Wednesday.Dr. Basudev Das, Barishal divisional director of health directorate, disclosing told that figure of home quarantine reached to 194 till this report on Wednesday, which was only 90 on Tuesday.







Besides one admitted at corona isolation unit of Barishal SBMCH and another one at Barguna general hospital, but they yet not detected as corona infected. We are monitoring and going to take hard step against breaking home quarantine system and started counseling and monitoring their status, he added.







The divisional committee for monitoring Corona virus situation at Barishal Divisional Commissioner's office held on Wednesday noon presided over by Yamin Chowdhury, divisional commissioner.





In that meeting it was decided that hard step about observing properly or violating the home quarantine system by the suspected people would be taken by developing counseling and keen monitoring with the help of local government , administration and law enforcing agencies, divisional health director added.







-Masuk Kamal, Barishal



