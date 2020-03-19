Armed with lessons from Ebola, Africa braces for coronavirus surge

A girl washes her hands at the entrance of her parents' house in Pikine, on the outskirts of Dakar, Senegal March 9, 2020. -Reuters

When a passenger arriving from Brussels at Cameroon's Yaounde Nsimalen airport on Saturday was found to have a temperature, health officials say he was whisked to a hospital and diagnosed inside four hours as the country's fourth case of coronavirus.





The central African country was doing more generalized screening for disease long before China revealed the new virus that has killed more than 7,500 people globally. Along with other countries on the continent, it hopes its experience guarding against Ebola and other epidemics will help its health system cope with a pandemic that could quickly overwhelm it.





"We have cases that were not caught by the measures in France and Italy that were caught here," Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, who runs the health ministry's epidemic response, told Reuters, describing the screening as a "spying network". "Epidemics come and go, but we keep on the surveillance."





The virus now ravaging Europe has appeared in at least 27 out of 49 countries in sub-Saharan Africa. In most of them the recorded cases are still in single figures and have come in from abroad - notably Europe - rather than emerging at home. The stakes are high - if the disease gets into Africa's poorest areas, squalid, cramped conditions could cause it to spread at lightning speed.





By Tuesday, Cameroon had decided to close its land, air and sea borders indefinitely - an unusual step on a continent where the World Health Organization (WHO) fears porous frontiers mean movements could just continue unchecked.





Countries with no registered cases were taking action. Mali's government said on Tuesday that it had decided to suspend commercial flights from countries with the virus, while Niger is halting international flights and closing land borders for two weeks from Thursday, President Mahamadou Issoufou said in a statement.





Hospitals across Africa are already overburdened with cases of measles, malaria and other deadly infectious diseases, and conflicts have displaced hundreds of thousands of people and destroyed infrastructure.





--Reuters, Dacar



