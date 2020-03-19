COVID-19: Swiss Parliament recesses

A reported rise of some 840 new infections on Sunday brought total cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein to 2,200. -Reuters

Switzerland cancelled a session of its national parliament, the government held crisis talks and the canton of Geneva temporarily banned prostitution on Monday (March 16) to help curb the widening spread of the new coronavirus.





A reported rise of some 840 new infections on Sunday brought total cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein to 2,200, a jump of more than 50 per cent in a single day. Of the total cases, 1,563 were confirmed, reports The Straits Times.





Wedged between badly hit neighbours France, Italy and Germany, Switzerland has labelled the outbreak a "special situation", shifting more power to the federal government to enact measures to protect its 8.6 million residents. Bern last week made more than US$10 billion (S$14.1 billion) available for economic aid.





The government was meeting in emergency session. It has already shut down schools for weeks, introduced border checks and severely curbed gatherings and events as part of efforts to protect, in particular.





