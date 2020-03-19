Negative fallout of coronavirus on Chinese economy and its partners

When an outbreak strikes, it is natural to become leery of hopping on an airplane. It is even more alarming when two serious viruses are circulating at once.







The world is gripped by a new coronavirus that started in China and has since moved into more than 120 countries, including the United States. Meanwhile, it is also flu season, which so far has caused 10,000 deaths in the U.S. Major airports have begun screening passengers for the coronavirus, and more than three dozen airlines- including Delta, American and United -have cut their flights to mainland China. But those measures may not provide much solace to anyone who has to board a flight and left to fate once.







If you've ever sneezed into your arm or steered clear of an office colleague with a hacking cough, you already know the basics of how respiratory illnesses spread. When an infected person coughs or sneezes, they shed droplets of saliva, mucus, or other bodily fluids. If any of those droplets fall on you-or if you touch them and then, say, touch your face-you can become infected as well. These droplets are not affected by air flowing through a space, but instead fall fairly close to where they originate.







Respiratory illnesses can also be spread through the surfaces upon which the droplets land-like airplane seats and tray tables. How long those droplets last depends both on the droplet and the surface-mucus or saliva, porous or non-porous, for example. Viruses can vary dramatically in how long they last on surfaces, from hours to months.







The World Health Organization defines contact with an infected person as being seated within two rows of one another. But people don't just sit during flights, particularly ones lasting longer than a few hours. They visit the bathroom, stretch their legs, and grab items from the overhead bins. In fact, during the 2003 coronavirus outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), a passenger aboard a flight from Hong Kong to Beijing infected people well outside the WHO's two-row boundary.







Window seat passengers had far fewer close encounters than people in other seats, averaging 12 contacts compared to the 58 and 64 respective contacts for passengers in middle and aisle seats.





The story changes if the ill person is a crew member. Because flight attendants spend much more time walking down the aisle and interacting with passengers, they are more likely to have additional-and longer-close encounters. As the study stated, a sick crew member has a probability of infecting 4.6 passengers, "thus, it is imperative that flight attendants not fly when they are ill."





The deadly outbreak of the coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has reached Tibet with three confirmed cases reported in Kardze (Ch. Garze county) in the traditional Kham region in western Sichuan Province. The Kardze County Television's Tibetan section recently aired a public health advisory where it confirmed that a person carrying the virus has infected two others, all of whom are now being treated.





The virus has no confirmed cases in the Tibetan Autonomous Region and Sichuan Province as of now although the Chinese government has directed all monasteries in Tibet to be shut down and instructed pilgrims and worshippers against visiting temples and monasteries until further notice. Major sites like the Potala palace, Norbulinga palace and the Tsuglakhang temple in Lhasa city are all shut down.





Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspended flights to Beijing . Other airlines began suspending flights to and from China due to coronavirus outbreak. Aviation Senior Joint Secretary Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Dawn that PIA had been operating two flights between Pakistan and China but it has been decided to suspend flight operations.





Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province, the centre of the outbreak, have been the focus of disease prevention efforts over the last eight weeks. As the death toll climbed to more than 6,000 worldwide, and infections to over 160,000, the vast majority of cases were still inside that quarantined zone.





But the disease had spread far across the country before Hubei was sealed off, and some of the worst-affected places are the manufacturing and economic centres that power China's economy. Southern Guangdong province, just across from Hong Kong and home to international giants such as Apple supplier Foxconn, is the second-worst affected province after Hubei, with 1,339 cases of the coronavirus confirmed and five deaths. Eastern Zhejiang, near Shanghai, is the fourth most seriously hit, with 1,205 cases by , although only one death. It is also the base for companies including the hugely influential Alibaba, China's answer to Amazon and eBay.





Coronavirus had been spreading almost unchecked in Wuhan for weeks before the quarantine, and overwhelmed hospitals appear to have sent patients home, only to spread the disease. Authorities in other areas started tracking cases much earlier and have better resources to isolate and treat those who fall sick, something reflected in a much lower death rate.







The speed of the disease's spread is perhaps not surprising given Wuhan's position as a regional economic hub, with links to other key centres, and the fact that the coronavirus has proved contagious in the early days of infection when patients have few symptoms, making it hard to identify carriers as clusters spread.







Yet China cannot afford for its factories to sit idle, or its restaurants and shops to stay empty indefinitely. Authorities were already worried about faltering growth after last year saw the slowest rate of expansion in almost three decades; GDP growth had not slid so low since 1990, when China was isolated in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square massacre. Many small and medium companies in particular are already hovering on the brink, and a wave of bankruptcies is expected. Retail and hospitality companies expected bumper sales over the lunar new year, and even factories that closed for the Chinese New Year holiday expected to reopen in early February.







An influential Chinese economist has already warned that the coronavirus crisis could slice a full percentage point off growth this year. So authorities are trying to balance two unfathomable risks - of either fuelling the coronavirus by pushing too much for normal routines, or paving the way for the collapse of their local economy by keeping everything on lockdown. "This year our company isn't talking about the question of profit," Guangdong Meijie Group chief executive Luo Xiaohua told China Business News. "Our main objective is just to survive."







In Shenzhen, the border city that has come to rival Hong Kong, businesses have been told they can resume work immediately if they have virus control measures that include disinfecting, giving employees at least two masks a day, making temperature checks, and having their plans approved by local officials. There is already a gap between regulation and reality, but the boss only gave us one mask when we two," said one at a Shenzhen factory making plastic toy parts.







Getting employees back to their desk is a further problem for companies that are ready to re-open. Xiao, a migrant from Sichuan, said only about 20 of the factory's 50-strong workforce had returned from other parts of China. Overall, less than a third of the country's nearly 300 million migrant workers, who power everything from factories to courier networks and restaurants, have returned to the cities from holidays in their home towns and villages, the country's transport minister said last week.







Some are worried about the virus, others unsure if their jobs will be open, but many are struggling to get transport with strict new restrictions meant to slow the spread of the disease. Train tickets have been limited so that passengers aren't carried in close proximity, and many bus services have been cancelled. In the decision to get back to work, officials may also be weighing the accelerating spread of the coronavirus elsewhere as cases appear across the Middle East, and numbers grow closer to home in neighbouring Asian nations.







World Health Organization Director Deneral, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that the window for containment is "narrowing and declared Covid-19 as pandemic'.







If quarantine and business shutdowns can't stop Covid-19 in the way it halted SARS in 2003, its heavy cost on local economies - and populations - look far less defensible, more so in China and beyond. "Ongoing threat to physical and mental health in Hubei is unconscionable - (people are) trapped together and fearful. Moreover, once quarantine ends, people in Hubei will flee. During the influenza pandemic of 1918, quarantines delayed the spread but over time made little difference."







China is still weeks away from getting its economy back up to speed as most of the country's migrant labourers have not yet returned to work because of the coronavirus outbreak. Less than one third of China's 291 million migrant workers - citizens with household registration in rural areas but who work in towns and cities - had returned from their hometowns by last Friday, Liu Xiaoming, a vice-transport minister, said at the weekend. The transport ministry said passenger traffic on China's roads, railways and aeroplanes was 12 million people on Sunday, about 20 per cent of the volume on the same day a year earlier.







Some 120 million migrant workers were expected to return to their jobs in the second half of February, bringing the workforce to about two thirds of its full capacity. The remaining 100 million will return in March if the virus - which has killed more than 6,000 people and infected over 1.6 lakhs - is brought under control, said Liu.







Foxconn, Apple's main iPhone manufacturer in Zhengzhou city, is offering a 3,000 yuan (US$430) bonus to migrant workers from Henan province, which neighbours the virus' epicentre Hubei, if they return to its factory by the end of the month, the Chinese magazine Caixin reported. Authorities in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang province, announced free train trips for workers returning from regions where the outbreak was stable. Yiwu, an export hub for manufactured goods south of the city, is also promising subsidised transport.







China's statistics bureau estimates there are about 174 million migrant workers employed outside their home provinces, although domestic migration could be much larger as the figure does not capture millions of white-collar office workers in big cities like Beijing and Shenzhen.







Shanghai was experiencing similar workforce issues. Two-thirds of factories in the city had kick-started operations by the end of last week, but 78 per cent did not have enough workers to resume full production, according to a survey of 109 firms conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai.Other indicators have also pointed to the low-level of production plaguing China's economy. The daily coal consumption of six major power generation groups, which are monitored closely by analysts to gauge the intensity of industrial production, dropped by 10 per cent from a year ago in the week ended February 14.







Haitong Securities analysts said on Sunday that the data on passenger traffic and coal consumption for power generation clearly showed that the world's second biggest economy was far from running at full steam. Only two thirds of China's industrial capacity is estimated to be operational by the end of February, Minsheng Securities said recently, showing the coronavirus outbreak could have a much bigger impact on the economy than expected. Meanwhile, the National People's Congress, an annual gathering of China's top legislature that sets economic and social development targets, including China's growth rate target.







China's transport minister recently said fewer than one-third of the country's 291 million migrant workers, or people from rural areas who work in cities, had returned to their jobs as of Feb. 14. He said another 120 million should return by the end of February, while the remaining 100 million would return in March.







The epidemic is likely to hit China's economy hard. Nomura last Monday again cut its forecast for China's first-quarter gross domestic product growth. It now expects expansion of 3% from the same period a year earlier. Last year, first-quarter GDP grew 6.4%.







ADB has assessed that in a worst case scenario, Bangladesh may experience 1.1% fall in GDP, equivalent to a loss of 3.02 billion USD. That also translates to about 8.95 lakh Bangladeshis at the risk of losing their jobs. As per recent UNCTAD Report, a 2% fall in imports of Chinese intermediate inputs can cost 16 million USD to Bangladesh.





In addition to the negative impact of Covid-19 on various segments of economy, various infrastructure projects that involves Chinese construction companies will face uncertainties. China Major Bridge Engineering Company involved in construction of Padma Bridge project has its headquarters in Wuhan city, the epicenter of coronavirus. With the possibility of Chinese workers unable to return, the progress of the project to its full capacity will suffer.





