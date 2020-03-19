Published:  12:37 AM, 19 March 2020

Priyanka shares important details on Covid-19

In an attempt to minimize the growing misinformation around the novel coronavirus, superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday shared important and authentic details about Covid-19 from UNICEF.

The actor took to Twitter to share the information with her followers. "Misinformation during a health crisis can leave us unprotected, spread fear & panic. Knowing the facts is key to protecting yourself & your family," tweeted 'The Sky is Pink' actor.

"Visit the @UNICEFwebsite for reliable information on how to talk to children about #coronavirus," she added along with a link to UNICEF's article on Covid-19. Globally, the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 167,500 people and killed 6600.


