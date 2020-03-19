Disha on Malang's success





After basking in the success of 'Bharat' and 'Malang', actress Disha Patani will be seen sharing the screen space will Salman Khan yet again in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which is slated to release on Eid 2020.







ETimes had exclusively reported about Disha being paired opposite Salman in the upcoming cop drama. The actress hs pushed her very hard to adapt and play different characters in the films. Disha has also been roped in 'Ek Villain 2', which was recently announced. In an interview, the actress spoke about her upcoming film, co-starring Salman Khan. She said that they are very different genres and experiences.







But positive reactions are always good. Seeing the response that Malang has received, it certainly makes her push harder and keep learning. Meanwhile, amidst coronavirus pandemic, reportedly the cast and crew of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will continue shooting in Mumbai.







According to Mumbai Mirror, 'Safety guidelines as issued by the WHO (World Health Organization) will be followed on the film's set.' The report further stated that the shoot of the film is in its last leg.





